Former reality star turned
gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner has criticized late night host
Jimmy Kimmel for calling her “Trump in a wig.”
Kimmel made the remarks after Jenner,
who is looking to unseat California Governor Gavin Newsom in a recall
election, appeared on ABC's The View.
“Caitlyn Jenner has a better chance
of being the next Batman than she does governor of California,”
Kimmel said during his Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue on
Thursday.
“Are we sure that isn't Donald Trump
in a Caitlyn Jenner wig?” Kimmel asked over a side-by-side graphic
of Trump and Jenner. “The resemblance in uncanny.”
On Twitter, Jenner complained that the
LGBT community wasn't outraged by the joke.
“Last night @jimmykimmel called me
Donald Trump with a wig,” Jenner tweeted. “He obviously believes
that trans women are simply men with wigs on. Where is the outrage
from the left or LGBT community? Being WOKE must be optional if you
are a Democrat.”
During her appearance on The View,
Jenner, a Republican and possibly the most recognizable transgender
person, compared herself to Trump and refused to say that he lost the
2020 election.
“He was a disrupter when he was
president,” Jenner said. “I want to do the same thing.”
(Related: Caitlyn
Jenner won't say that Trump lost election.)
Elsewhere in the interview, Jenner
refused to explain why she supports state laws that prohibit
transgender girls and women from participating in team sports, saying
that California has bigger issues to deal with such as immigration.
Jenner proposed fixing the illegal immigration issue by erecting a
southern wall.