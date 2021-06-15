Former reality star turned gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner has criticized late night host Jimmy Kimmel for calling her “Trump in a wig.”

Kimmel made the remarks after Jenner, who is looking to unseat California Governor Gavin Newsom in a recall election, appeared on ABC's The View.

“Caitlyn Jenner has a better chance of being the next Batman than she does governor of California,” Kimmel said during his Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue on Thursday.

“Are we sure that isn't Donald Trump in a Caitlyn Jenner wig?” Kimmel asked over a side-by-side graphic of Trump and Jenner. “The resemblance in uncanny.”

On Twitter, Jenner complained that the LGBT community wasn't outraged by the joke.

“Last night @jimmykimmel called me Donald Trump with a wig,” Jenner tweeted. “He obviously believes that trans women are simply men with wigs on. Where is the outrage from the left or LGBT community? Being WOKE must be optional if you are a Democrat.”

During her appearance on The View, Jenner, a Republican and possibly the most recognizable transgender person, compared herself to Trump and refused to say that he lost the 2020 election.

“He was a disrupter when he was president,” Jenner said. “I want to do the same thing.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jenner refused to explain why she supports state laws that prohibit transgender girls and women from participating in team sports, saying that California has bigger issues to deal with such as immigration. Jenner proposed fixing the illegal immigration issue by erecting a southern wall.