Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday marched in an LGBT Pride event, making her the first sitting vice president to do so.

Harris was joined by her husband Doug Emhoff as they surprised marchers for about one block in Washington, D.C.

“Happy Pride!” Harris, who wore a “love is love” t-shirt, shouted to the crowd.

Second Gentleman Emhoff wore a “love first” in rainbow colors t-shirt.

Harris took the opportunity to call for passage of the Equality Act, an LGBT protections bill that has passed the House and is before the Senate. The Biden administration has called passage of the Equality Act a priority.

“We need to make sure that our transgender community and our youth are all protected,” she said. “We need, still, protections around employment and housing. There is so much more work to do. And I know we are committed.”

On Twitter, the vice president also observed the fifth anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando. Forty-nine people lost their lives as a gunman opened fire in the gay club.

“Five years ago, 49 LGBTQ+ people and allies were enjoying an evening out at Pulse Nightclub,” she tweeted. “And then, in an instant, they were gone. Today, we remember those who died and their loved ones – and we recommit to building a world free from gun violence.”

The nightclub has been turned into a memorial.