Vice President Kamala Harris on
Saturday marched in an LGBT Pride event, making her the first sitting
vice president to do so.
Harris was joined by her husband Doug
Emhoff as they surprised marchers for about one block in Washington,
D.C.
“Happy Pride!” Harris, who wore a
“love is love” t-shirt, shouted to the crowd.
Second Gentleman Emhoff wore a “love
first” in rainbow colors t-shirt.
Harris took the opportunity to call for
passage of the Equality Act, an LGBT protections bill that has passed
the House and is before the Senate. The Biden administration has
called passage of the Equality Act a priority.
“We need to make sure that our
transgender community and our youth are all protected,” she said.
“We need, still, protections around employment and housing. There
is so much more work to do. And I know we are committed.”
On Twitter, the vice president also
observed the fifth anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in
Orlando. Forty-nine people lost their lives as a gunman opened fire
in the gay club.
“Five years ago, 49 LGBTQ+ people and
allies were enjoying an evening out at Pulse Nightclub,” she
tweeted. “And then, in an instant, they were gone. Today, we
remember those who died and their loved ones – and we recommit to
building a world free from gun violence.”
The nightclub has been turned into a
memorial.