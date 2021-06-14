Singer-actor David Archuleta has come
out as LGBTQIA.
In 2008, Archuleta, 30, finished second
on the seventh season of Fox's singing competition series American
Idol. He has since released nine studio albums.
In a lengthy Instagram post on
Saturday, Archuleta said that he came out as gay to his family in
2014 but added that he's still attracted to both sexes.
“I like to keep to myself but also
thought this was important to share because I know so many other
people from religious upbringings feel the same way,” Archuleta
wrote. “I’ve been open to myself and my close family for some
years now that I am not sure about my own sexuality. I came out in
2014 as gay to my family. But then I had similar feelings for both
genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual.”
He said that he doesn't “have too
much sexual desires and urges,” adding that he's saving himself for
marriage.
The bulk of Archuleta's post, which
came as the world celebrates LGBT Pride Month, dealt with his
struggle to reconcile the Mormon Church's teachings with his
sexuality. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spent
millions of dollars advocating against marriage equality. Between
2015 and 2019, the church had a policy that allowed officials to oust
married same-sex couples and their children. In reversing its policy,
the church said that it still considers same-sex marriage to be “a
serious transgression.”
“I just invite you to please consider
making room to be more understanding and compassionate to those who
are LGBTQIA+, and those who are a part of that community and trying
to find that balance with their faith which also is a huge part of
their identity like myself. I think we can do better as people of
faith and Christians, including Latter-day Saints, to listen more to
the wrestle between being LGBTQIA+ and a person of faith,”
Archuleta wrote.
“You can be part of the LGBTQIA+
community and still believe in God and His gospel plan…”
“For people who don’t really
understand how feelings outside of just being heterosexual can be
possible and ok I just plead that you be more understanding to people
who experience and struggle with things that you may not experience
and understand yourself. I’ve tried for almost 20 years to try and
change myself until I realized God made me how I am for a purpose.
And instead of hating what I have considered wrong I need to see why
God loved me for who I am and that it’s not just sexuality,” he
wrote.
David Cook, who won the seventh season
of American Idol, congratulated Archuleta in a tweet: “Love
you man, and so proud of who you are.”