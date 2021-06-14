Singer-actor David Archuleta has come out as LGBTQIA.

In 2008, Archuleta, 30, finished second on the seventh season of Fox's singing competition series American Idol. He has since released nine studio albums.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday, Archuleta said that he came out as gay to his family in 2014 but added that he's still attracted to both sexes.

“I like to keep to myself but also thought this was important to share because I know so many other people from religious upbringings feel the same way,” Archuleta wrote. “I’ve been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I am not sure about my own sexuality. I came out in 2014 as gay to my family. But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual.”

He said that he doesn't “have too much sexual desires and urges,” adding that he's saving himself for marriage.

The bulk of Archuleta's post, which came as the world celebrates LGBT Pride Month, dealt with his struggle to reconcile the Mormon Church's teachings with his sexuality. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spent millions of dollars advocating against marriage equality. Between 2015 and 2019, the church had a policy that allowed officials to oust married same-sex couples and their children. In reversing its policy, the church said that it still considers same-sex marriage to be “a serious transgression.”

“I just invite you to please consider making room to be more understanding and compassionate to those who are LGBTQIA+, and those who are a part of that community and trying to find that balance with their faith which also is a huge part of their identity like myself. I think we can do better as people of faith and Christians, including Latter-day Saints, to listen more to the wrestle between being LGBTQIA+ and a person of faith,” Archuleta wrote.

“You can be part of the LGBTQIA+ community and still believe in God and His gospel plan…”

“For people who don’t really understand how feelings outside of just being heterosexual can be possible and ok I just plead that you be more understanding to people who experience and struggle with things that you may not experience and understand yourself. I’ve tried for almost 20 years to try and change myself until I realized God made me how I am for a purpose. And instead of hating what I have considered wrong I need to see why God loved me for who I am and that it’s not just sexuality,” he wrote.

David Cook, who won the seventh season of American Idol, congratulated Archuleta in a tweet: “Love you man, and so proud of who you are.”