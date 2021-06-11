At a Pentagon event to celebrate LGBT
Pride Month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that he was proud
every month to call LGBT members of the Armed Forces his “teammates.”
Austin, who was nominated for defense
secretary by President Joe Biden, was confirmed to the post by the
Senate with a nearly unanimous vote.
“I know that you're especially proud
this month, and rightfully so,” Austin said. “I'm proud too.
Proud every month and every day to call you my teammates, and to
serve alongside you.”
Austin also referenced the 10th
anniversary of the repeal of Don't Ask, Don't Tell, the policy signed
into law by then-President Bill Clinton that prohibited openly gay
military service.
“Today we commemorate ten years since
the repeal of Don't Ask, Don't Tell and we welcome a new generation
of soldiers, sailors, airmen, guardians, and marines openly and
proudly serving their country. And today we can recognize and honor
their contributions rather than questioning their ability to serve.”
“And today we reaffirm that
transgender rights are human rights,” he added. “And that America
is safer and better when every qualified citizen can serve with pride
and dignity. Now that's real progress.”
The Biden administration in February
reversed a Trump-era policy that prohibited open transgender service.
