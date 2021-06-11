During a recent television appearance, Caitlyn Jenner refused to say that former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

Jenner is campaigning to unseat California Governor Gavin Newsom in a recall election. If elected, she would become the nation's first openly transgender governor.

During an appearance on ABC's The View, host Joy Behar asked Jenner, a Republican, whether she's one of “those Republicans” who believe Trump won the election. Trump has falsely said that the election was “stolen” by Democrats.

“I am not going to get into that,” Jenner answered. “The election is over with. I think Donald Trump did do some good things. And what I liked about Donald Trump is he was a disruptor.”

“But did he win? Did he win the election?” Behar interrupted.

Jenner said she wanted to be a “thoughtful disrupter” like Trump, then added: “We need to change the system. I want to change that system for the positive. I'm in it for the people.”