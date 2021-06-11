Financial advisor, author, and podcast
host Suze Orman has described her sexuality as a pillar of her
success.
Orman, 70, came out publicly as gay in
2007, roughly 12 years after she published her first book. In 2010,
she married Kathy “KT” Travis, who is also her business partner.
“I wanted to be known as the money
lady who was also a lesbian, [not the lesbian money lady],” Orman
told NextAdvisor. “Big difference.”
Her financial advice is the same for
gay or straight couples, she said.
“Money has no sexuality, no
preference, nothing,” she said.
Orman added that being gay “has been
the foundation of my success.”
She explained that what allowed her to
be strong in the male-dominated finance industry was growing up gay.
Orman said that she was always open
about her sexuality with clients. “I always told people. I just
think it's important that you really stand behind your identity
against all odds,” she
said.
Orman will participate in a one-hour
NextAdvisor virtual event celebrating Pride Month on June 24.