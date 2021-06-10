A new poll released Tuesday shows 70 percent of Americans approve of same-sex marriage.

For the first time since Gallup began polling on the issue, a majority of Republicans (55%) support marriage equality. The latest uptick in support is mostly driven by changes in Republicans' views.

The Supreme Court in Obergefell v. Hodges found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry, striking down state laws and constitutional amendments limiting marriage to heterosexual couples. Prior to the 2015 decision, gay couples could marry in 37 states and the District of Columbia.

“By the time of the Supreme Court's Obergefell v. Hodges decision in 2015, support for gay marriage had reached 60%,” Gallup said in releasing its poll. “Since then, the issue has been less prominent in U.S. politics, and public support for same-sex marriage has continued to increase.”

Only 16 percent of Republicans supported same-sex marriage in 1997, the first year Gallup asked the question. In 2019, the percentage of Republicans in support was 44.

Support among Democrats and Independents has largely remained flat over the last three years, with 83 percent of Democrats in support and 73 percent of Independents, up from 71 percent in 2019.