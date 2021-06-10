Google.org, the charitable arm of Google, has donated $2 million to OutRight Action International's COVID-19 Global LGBTIQ Emergency Fund.

The fund, founded in April 2020, supports lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer organizations around the world responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Since the early days of the pandemic, LGBTIQ people have faced devastation of livelihoods, increasing homelessness and food insecurity, rising levels of domestic and family violence, scapegoating for the crisis, isolation from communities, and exclusion from relief efforts,” OutRight said in a press release.

OutRight, a registered 501c3 non-profit in the United States, has staff in six countries.

The group said that its fund had reached 50,000 people in 63 countries in its first year. But that it had received over 38 million in support requests, dwarfing its initial outlay of $1 million in grants.

“Google.org's support for OutRight's Covid-19 Global LGBTIQ Emergency Fund is truly transformative, doubling its reach and impact,” OutRight Executive Director Jessica Stern said. “Thanks to the contribution from Google.org, OutRight will be able to serve tens of thousands of LGBTIQ people in need around the globe, providing a lifeline at an incredibly challenging time.”

Google.org is also providing $1 million in Google Ad Grants in support of OutRight's advocacy for global LGBT rights.