Actor-singer-YouTube personality
Frankie Grande is engaged to boyfriend Hale Leon, an actor.
According to PEOPLE, Grande, the older
half-brother of singer and actress Ariana Grande, proposed on Tuesday
with an elaborate VR proposal.
The couple has been dating for two
years.
Grande, 38, told Leon, 28, that the
event was a celebration of his four-year sober anniversary, then
surprised him with the proposal.
“Grande popped the question at the
site of one of the couple's memorable first dates – Dreamscape, an
immersive VR adventure venue in Los Angeles,” PEOPLE reported. “The
Rainbowthon host worked with the company to create a custom ending to
the couple's VR experience, complete with a 'Will you marry me?'
message and intergalactic virtual fireworks.”
Grande called the moment “beautiful”
and “perfect.”
“Hale was completely surprised and we
both started crying tears of joy,” Grande said. “I have been
working on proposing to him in virtual reality for over a year and it
was absolutely breathtaking for us both.”
Grande said that he met Leon at Oil Can
Harry's, a line dancing bar in Los Angeles, where Leon was dancing on
the stage.
“It was definitely love at first
dance,” he
said. “I chased him down to meet him afterwards but he
disappeared to fix his hair.”
Ariana Grande, who recently married,
cheered the news.