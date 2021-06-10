Actor-singer-YouTube personality Frankie Grande is engaged to boyfriend Hale Leon, an actor.

According to PEOPLE, Grande, the older half-brother of singer and actress Ariana Grande, proposed on Tuesday with an elaborate VR proposal.

The couple has been dating for two years.

Grande, 38, told Leon, 28, that the event was a celebration of his four-year sober anniversary, then surprised him with the proposal.

“Grande popped the question at the site of one of the couple's memorable first dates – Dreamscape, an immersive VR adventure venue in Los Angeles,” PEOPLE reported. “The Rainbowthon host worked with the company to create a custom ending to the couple's VR experience, complete with a 'Will you marry me?' message and intergalactic virtual fireworks.”

Grande called the moment “beautiful” and “perfect.”

“Hale was completely surprised and we both started crying tears of joy,” Grande said. “I have been working on proposing to him in virtual reality for over a year and it was absolutely breathtaking for us both.”

Grande said that he met Leon at Oil Can Harry's, a line dancing bar in Los Angeles, where Leon was dancing on the stage.

“It was definitely love at first dance,” he said. “I chased him down to meet him afterwards but he disappeared to fix his hair.”

Ariana Grande, who recently married, cheered the news.