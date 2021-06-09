A high school math teacher won a runoff race for the San Antonio City Council, making him the first out gay black man elected in Texas.

Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, also a graduate student, once worked for the councilwoman he will be replacing. He left City Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan's office in 2019 amid allegations of anti-gay discrimination and harassment.

The LGBTQ Victory Fund, which helps elect LGBT candidates, had endorsed McKee-Rodriguez's campaign.

“Jalen shattered a lavender ceiling in Texas, and it came as right-wing state legislators target LGBTQ people and people of color with bigoted policies aimed at rallying their extremist political base,” said former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, president & CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Fund. “We need more people of color, young people and LGBTQ people in state and local government who will ensure politicians look to improve the lives of Texans, not further marginalize them. Jalen’s victory is a rejection of the homophobic and racist politicking so fashionable in Austin and it will inspire more LGBTQ Black leaders to run and win.”

McKee-Rodriguez will graduate with a Masters in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies this summer from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

McKee-Rodriguez and his husband Nathan live in the suburban San Antonio Northeast Crossing neighborhood.