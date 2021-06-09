In this month's PEOPLE cover story for its Pride issue, Ricky Martin said that he is “disappointed” by his lack of acting offers.

Martin, who came out gay in 2010, received an Emmy nomination for his role in Ryan Murphy's 2018 drama The Assassination of Gianni Versace. He also appeared on Murphy's musical comedy television series Glee, where he played a Spanish teacher. On Broadway, he starred in Les Miserables and Evita. And for two years in the mid-90s, Martin played bartender Miguel Morez on the ABC soap opera General Hospital.

"I love acting," Martin said. "I'm waiting for those scripts, for those great scripts. I can play gay, I can play straight, I can play a serial killer. I can play Latin, but I can also play European. I am ready. Just give it to me, man. Give it to me."

"I just want to tap into anything that has to do with acting. I love theater, too.”

“I want to tell a story. That's what I want. I want to tell important stories, and I want to change the way people see life in general towards some more optimistic way."

“I don't know if I'm not getting parts because I'm gay. But if that's the case, it's really sad,” Martin said. “I'm going to keep working until life is different.”

Martin, who is raising four children with his husband, also said that he was once told by a music label executive that being out had hurt his music career.

"That was something that really affected me,” Martin said. “And I was like, 'Am I really dealing with this? They're not playing my music in this country because I'm gay? Is this really happening?' We're talking about four years ago. This executive doesn't work for the record company anymore. He was fired. But I felt it. It hit me hard."