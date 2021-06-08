A Texas bakery has been overwhelmed by long lines after initially facing a backlash over selling rainbow cookies to celebrate LGBT Pride Month.

Confections in Lufkin, Texas faced backlash from homophobes after announcing the cookie design.

On Thursday, the bakery said that it had lost “a significant amount of followers because of a rainbow heart cookie we posted [on social media]” and had received a “very hateful message” on its website in the course of canceling a five-dozen order.

“My heart is heavy. Honestly I never thought a post that literally said more love less hate would result in this kind of backlash to a very small business that is struggling to stay afloat and spread a little cheer through baked goods.”

"So. If you love our cookies we will have an over abundance of them tomorrow. Hopefully tomorrow will be better,” they added.

The following day, the bakery posted photos of long lines of customers waiting to buy their baked goods.

“We are overwhelmed by all the sweet words of support posted, messaged, and emailed,” they said. “Tears of joy ran down my face as I read though them. Thank you so much to all our new followers, 2,500 of y'all!!”

“We are astonished at your generosity of heart,” they added in a later post. “The line is wrapped around the street since we opened.”

Confections (@sugarcookieart) also posted a photo of empty shelves. The shop is owned by sisters Dawn and Miranda and has been open for 11 years.