A Texas bakery has been overwhelmed by
long lines after initially facing a backlash over selling rainbow
cookies to celebrate LGBT Pride Month.
Confections in Lufkin, Texas faced
backlash from homophobes after announcing the cookie design.
On Thursday, the bakery said that it
had lost “a significant amount of followers because of a rainbow
heart cookie we posted [on social media]” and had received a “very
hateful message” on its website in the course of canceling a
five-dozen order.
“My heart is heavy. Honestly I never
thought a post that literally said more love less hate would result
in this kind of backlash to a very small business that is struggling
to stay afloat and spread a little cheer through baked goods.”
"So. If you love our cookies we
will have an over abundance of them tomorrow. Hopefully tomorrow will
be better,” they
added.
The following day, the bakery posted
photos of long lines of customers waiting to buy their baked goods.
“We are overwhelmed by all the sweet
words of support posted, messaged, and emailed,” they said. “Tears
of joy ran down my face as I read though them. Thank you so much to
all our new followers, 2,500 of y'all!!”
“We are astonished at your generosity
of heart,” they added in a later post. “The line is wrapped
around the street since we opened.”
Confections (@sugarcookieart) also
posted a photo of empty shelves. The shop is owned by sisters Dawn
and Miranda and has been open for 11 years.