Singer Elton John and his husband David
Furnish on Saturday made a surprise appearance on a Pose
panel.
The panel, held at the Rose Bowl
Stadium, was also attended by Pose co-creators Ryan Murphy and
Steven Canals and stars Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez.
“They wanted to rearrange their
vacation to be here,” Murphy said in introducing John and Furnish.
“My motto is no one gets left
behind,” John
said. “No one should be left behind, no sex worker, no
prisoner, no trans person, no intravenous drug user, no gay people.”
"We have to embrace all of us, we
have to embrace everybody. And this is exactly why I love this
program so much."
"This program touched me more than
any other series because of the journey that these people are on. I
mean, I am Elektra. I am totally Elektra,” he said, referring to
Dominique Jackson's transgender character Elektra Evangelista, mother
of the former House of Abundance.
“This is a series where you laugh,
and you cry, and you get angry, and you see people’s journey and
how they fight.”
“And they are real people, and they
are trans people who have made their life possible but, by God, they
had to fight for it."
In an Instagram post, John, who has
furiously raised money for HIV/AIDS research and awareness, said that
he applauds “how the series compellingly reveals the early history
of the AIDS epidemic and the challenging journey that trans people
bravely face every single day.”
FX on Sunday aired Pose's third
and final season finale.