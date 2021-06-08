Singer Elton John and his husband David Furnish on Saturday made a surprise appearance on a Pose panel.

The panel, held at the Rose Bowl Stadium, was also attended by Pose co-creators Ryan Murphy and Steven Canals and stars Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez.

“They wanted to rearrange their vacation to be here,” Murphy said in introducing John and Furnish.

“My motto is no one gets left behind,” John said. “No one should be left behind, no sex worker, no prisoner, no trans person, no intravenous drug user, no gay people.”

"We have to embrace all of us, we have to embrace everybody. And this is exactly why I love this program so much."

"This program touched me more than any other series because of the journey that these people are on. I mean, I am Elektra. I am totally Elektra,” he said, referring to Dominique Jackson's transgender character Elektra Evangelista, mother of the former House of Abundance.

“This is a series where you laugh, and you cry, and you get angry, and you see people’s journey and how they fight.”

“And they are real people, and they are trans people who have made their life possible but, by God, they had to fight for it."

In an Instagram post, John, who has furiously raised money for HIV/AIDS research and awareness, said that he applauds “how the series compellingly reveals the early history of the AIDS epidemic and the challenging journey that trans people bravely face every single day.”

FX on Sunday aired Pose's third and final season finale.