President Joe Biden on Saturday
released a statement recognizing the 40th year of the
HIV/AIDS epidemic.
Saturday was the 40th
anniversary of the first documented AIDS cases. In its Morbidity
and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC) described the first five known cases of
what would later be known as Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome
(AIDS) and is today known as HIV Stage III.
More than 32 million people have died
from HIV worldwide and 38 million people are living with HIV, the
virus that causes AIDS.
“On the 40th year of the HIV/AIDS
epidemic, we remember the lives that were cut short by this terrible
disease – including so many whose pain went unacknowledged for far
too long,” Biden said. “We also celebrate the resilience and
dignity of the over 38 million people worldwide, including
approximately 1.2 million Americans, living with HIV.”
During an appearance Saturday on the
PBS NewsHour, Dr. Chris Beyner, professor at Johns Hopkins
Bloomberg School of Public Health, said that there are “parts of
the world where the virus is in expansion mode.”
The epidemic in the United States “is
very concentrated in [the] south and southeast, among racial and
ethnic minorities, in particular African Americans, Latinx Americans.
And in sexual and gender minorities, too. Two-thirds of our
infections are in gay and bisexual men, primarily men of color,”
Beyner said.
Biden acknowledged that while we have
effective therapies, work remains to end the epidemic.
“Despite the progress we’ve made,
our work is not yet finished. In honor of all those we have lost and
all those living with the virus – and the selfless caregivers,
advocates, and loved ones who have helped carry the burden of this
crisis – we must rededicate ourselves to reducing HIV infections
and AIDS-related deaths,” Biden said. “We must continue
empowering researchers, scientists, and health care providers to
ensure equitable access to prevention, care, and treatment in every
community – particularly for communities of color and the LGBTQ+
community. And we must provide moral leadership to eradicate the
stigma and discrimination still faced by those living with HIV,
rededicating ourselves to continuing the vital work of ending this
epidemic once and for all.”