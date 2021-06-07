Out singer Adam Lambert discussed his coming out gay during a recent Today Show interview.

The 39-year-old Lambert came out on the cover of Rolling Stone after finishing as runner-up on the eighth season of American Idol.

“Did it change anything for you within the music industry?” interviewer Natalie Morales asked.

“I was open and out with all the people I was working with,” Lambert answered. “It wasn't a secret. I think it actually made things a bit easier at that point.”

“I was very clear on the idea that, like, there's no way I'm going to hide this.”

“And also, for the people that I had seen and I watched, you know, hide their sexuality, I always thought to myself, 'Man, that must be stressful,'” he added.

In a later part of the interview, Lambert described discrimination based on LGBT status as “evil.”

“To hold someone back and punish somebody and discriminate against somebody – that's evil, that's terrible,” he said.

Over the weekend, Lambert headlined OUTLOUD: Raising Voices, a Pride season concert that featured a number of LGBT artists, including Kim Petras, Vincint, Parson James, and Sam Sparro.