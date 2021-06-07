Out singer Adam Lambert discussed his
coming out gay during a recent Today Show interview.
The 39-year-old Lambert came out on the
cover of Rolling Stone after finishing as runner-up on the
eighth season of American Idol.
“Did it change anything for you
within the music industry?” interviewer Natalie Morales asked.
“I was open and out with all the
people I was working with,” Lambert answered. “It wasn't a
secret. I think it actually made things a bit easier at that point.”
“I was very clear on the idea that,
like, there's no way I'm going to hide this.”
“And also, for the people that I had
seen and I watched, you know, hide their sexuality, I always thought
to myself, 'Man, that must be stressful,'” he added.
In a later part of the interview,
Lambert described discrimination based on LGBT status as “evil.”
“To hold someone back and punish
somebody and discriminate against somebody – that's evil, that's
terrible,” he said.
Over the weekend, Lambert headlined
OUTLOUD: Raising Voices, a Pride season concert that featured a
number of LGBT artists, including Kim Petras, Vincint, Parson James,
and Sam Sparro.