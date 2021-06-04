Health and Human Services (HHS)
Assistant Secretary for Health Dr. Rachel Levine has called state
transgender sports bans “challenging and unfortunate.”
Levine, the highest-ranking transgender
federal government official, made her remarks during a recent
appearance on ABC News Prime.
(Related: Rachel
Levine becomes first transgender person confirmed by Senate.)
Nine states have approved such bans,
including Florida, South Dakota, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee,
West Virginia, Montana, Alabama, and Idaho. A federal judge has
blocked implementation of Idaho's law.
(Related: HRC
to challenge Florida's transgender sports ban.)
When asked about the recent spate of
laws, Levine answered: “I think that they're very challenging and
unfortunate.”
“You know, I think that trans youth
are very vulnerable. They have often faced significant bullying and
harassment, and they need our support.”
“They need to be nurtured, not to be
limited from their activities such as sports,” she said.
Noting June is LGBT Pride Month, Levine
added that she believes “it is very important to advocate for
equality and health equity for the LGBT community.”