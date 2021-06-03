The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, on Tuesday announced that it would be filing a lawsuit to challenge a Florida law that prohibits transgender athletes from competing on girls' and women's sports teams.

The announcement came just hours after Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, signed Senate Bill 1028 into law.

“We will be filing a lawsuit to block this arbitrary, discriminatory ban. #LetKidsPlay,” HRC said in a tweet.

In a statement, HRC President Alphonso David said that Florida is “on the wrong side of history.”

“The Human Rights Campaign will always stand up to anti-equality forces on behalf of transgender kids, and that is exactly what we plan to do by legally challenging this ban on the participation of transgender girls and women in sports,” David said. “Gov. DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are legislating based on a false, discriminatory premise that puts the safety and well-being of transgender children on the line. Transgender kids are kids; transgender girls are girls. Like all children, they deserve the opportunity to play sports with their friends and be a part of a team. Transgender youth must not be deprived of the opportunity to learn important skills of sportsmanship, healthy competition, and teamwork.”

“The harmful provisions added to SB 1028 will not just impact transgender people in Florida. All Floridians will have to face the consequences of this anti-transgender legislation – including economic harm, expensive taxpayer-funded legal battles, and a tarnished reputation. In Florida, we are ensuring that there are legal consequences to pay for being on the wrong side of history,” he added.

Florida is the ninth state to approve such a ban. Other states include South Dakota, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, West Virginia, Montana, Alabama, and Idaho. A federal judge has blocked implementation of Idaho's law.