Lance Bass and his husband Michael
Turchin are expecting twins.
Bass first hinted at the news in a
horror movie trailer titled “Two Buns in the Oven” he shared on
TikTok. The couple confirmed that they were expecting boy/girl twins
in an interview with PEOPLE.
The couple, who married in 2014, also
discussed their years of failed surrogacy attempts and a miscarriage.
“It has been quite the journey,”
Bass said.
“We went through nine different egg
donors, which is rare,” Turchin said. “This time around, we had
to start all over again from the beginning.”
“And during a pandemic,” Bass
added.
“I love that our mentality is
definitely changing in the community,” Bass said. “There are not
many great examples of gay couples having families in the public eye.
We knew that we wanted to be very open and transparent with our
experience because we wanted gay couples to be able to relate to us
and say, 'Oh my gosh, we're going through that too.'”
The twins are expected to arrive in
November. “I need them to get here before Halloween, because I need
them to be Halloween babies,” Bass
said, adding that he's “obsessed” with the holiday.
(Related: Lance
Bass behind opening of “biggest gay nightclub” in United States.)