Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin are expecting twins.

Bass first hinted at the news in a horror movie trailer titled “Two Buns in the Oven” he shared on TikTok. The couple confirmed that they were expecting boy/girl twins in an interview with PEOPLE.

The couple, who married in 2014, also discussed their years of failed surrogacy attempts and a miscarriage.

“It has been quite the journey,” Bass said.

“We went through nine different egg donors, which is rare,” Turchin said. “This time around, we had to start all over again from the beginning.”

“And during a pandemic,” Bass added.

“I love that our mentality is definitely changing in the community,” Bass said. “There are not many great examples of gay couples having families in the public eye. We knew that we wanted to be very open and transparent with our experience because we wanted gay couples to be able to relate to us and say, 'Oh my gosh, we're going through that too.'”

The twins are expected to arrive in November. “I need them to get here before Halloween, because I need them to be Halloween babies,” Bass said, adding that he's “obsessed” with the holiday.

(Related: Lance Bass behind opening of “biggest gay nightclub” in United States.)