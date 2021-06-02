President Joe Biden has recognized June as LGBT Pride Month.

In his proclamation, Biden called on Congress to approve the Equality Act, a stalled bill that seeks to prohibit LGBT discrimination in key areas, and hit back at GOP states that have approved anti-transgender bills.

“During LGBTQ+ Pride Month, we recognize the resilience and determination of the many individuals who are fighting to live freely and authentically,” Biden said. “In doing so, they are opening hearts and minds, and laying the foundation for a more just and equitable America.”

Biden said that he “will not rest until full equality for LGBTQ+ Americans is finally achieved and codified into law,” a reference to the Equality Act currently before the Senate.

According to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, more than 200 anti-LGBT bills have been introduced in state legislatures this session, 66 of which seek to prohibit transgender student athletes from participating on sports teams that align with their gender.

(Related: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs transgender sports ban.)

Biden called out these bills, calling them “discriminatory.”

“Some States have chosen to actively target transgender youth through discriminatory bills that defy our Nation's values of inclusivity and freedom for all,” he wrote.

Former President Donald Trump became the first Republican president in history to recognize LGBT Pride Month. However, the recognition came in the form of a tweet and Trump failed to issue an official proclamation.