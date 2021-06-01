During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, out actor Billy Porter talked about his recent revelation that he's HIV-positive.

Porter, 51, discussed his HIV status in a cover story for The Hollywood Reporter.

He told The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that he was diagnosed in 2007.

“I've been positive since 2007,” Porter said. “And, you know, having lived through the AIDS crisis, it was heavy for me. It was a heavy year 2007.”

“I lived with the shame of it for a really long time and last week I released that shame. I released that trauma and I am a free man, honey! Free!”

“I've never felt joy like this before,” he said as the studio audience cheered.

“And, you know, we talk about it in the Black church. You know, this joy that I have – the world didn't give and the world can't take it away. I got it. I got some joy now. It really feels good. It really feels great,” he said.

Porter is best known for playing Pray Tell, who is HIV-positive, in the FX drama Pose. In its third and final season, Pose takes place at the height of the AIDS crisis in New York City.

He told The Hollywood Reporter that 2007 was his lowest point, explaining that he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, filed bankruptcy, and learned he had contracted HIV in the first six months of that year.