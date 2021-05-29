Lady Gaga has announced an upcoming 10th anniversary edition of Born This Way.

Set for release on June 18, Born This Way: The Tenth Anniversary will include the album's 14 original songs plus a bonus disc with six covers created by LGBT artists and allies. The new album will also feature all-new packaging.

A cover of “Judas” by rapper Big Freeda has already been released to coincide with the announcement.

“Judas was my favorite song when it came out originally, so I really wanted to cover it,” said Big Freedia. “I am beyond excited that it's the first to drop from this project!”

“To me, Judas is a love song about when someone does you dirty. I've sure had my experience with that. Who can't relate?” Big Freedia rhetorically asked.

When released in 2011, Born This Way created controversy with its LGBT anthem “Born This Way.” The song has gone on to become a staple of LGBT Pride season.