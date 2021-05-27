The White House on Wednesday made history as Karine Jean-Pierre became the first lesbian to deliver the press briefing.

She is also only the second black woman to take on the role.

Jean-Pierre, the White House principal deputy press secretary, had previously briefed reporters aboard Air Force One.

On Wednesday, she appeared for her first televised briefing from the White House.

Jean-Pierre recognized the significance of her conducting the briefing.

“It's a real honor to be standing here today,” she told reporters. “Clearly the president believes that representation matters, and I appreciate him giving me this opportunity.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki supported her colleague in a tweet: “Today is a big day in the press office and @WhiteHouse. My partner in truth – @KJP46 is doing her first full briefing from the podium today making history in her own right. But doing her real justice means also recognizing her talent, her brilliance and her wonderful spirit.”

Jean-Pierre is a possible Psaki successor. Psaki has said she intends to remain in the role for about a year.

Jean-Pierre previously worked on campaigns for Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama.

The first openly gay man to conduct a White House press briefing was Eric Schultz during the Obama years.