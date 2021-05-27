The White House on Wednesday made
history as Karine Jean-Pierre became the first lesbian to deliver the
press briefing.
She is also only the second black woman
to take on the role.
Jean-Pierre, the White House principal
deputy press secretary, had previously briefed reporters aboard Air
Force One.
On Wednesday, she appeared for her
first televised briefing from the White House.
Jean-Pierre recognized the significance
of her conducting the briefing.
“It's a real honor to be standing
here today,” she told reporters. “Clearly the president believes
that representation matters, and I appreciate him giving me this
opportunity.”
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki
supported her colleague in a tweet: “Today is a big day in the
press office and @WhiteHouse. My partner in truth – @KJP46 is doing
her first full briefing from the podium today making history in her
own right. But doing her real justice means also recognizing her
talent, her brilliance and her wonderful spirit.”
Jean-Pierre is a possible Psaki
successor. Psaki has said she intends to remain in the role for about
a year.
Jean-Pierre previously worked on
campaigns for Vice President Kamala Harris and former President
Barack Obama.
The first openly gay man to conduct a
White House press briefing was Eric Schultz during the Obama years.