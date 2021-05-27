Actress Laverne Cox has criticized a 60
Minutes report on transgender healthcare.
The report from correspondent Lesley
Stahl aired on Sunday, May 23.
Stahl looked at the growing
transitioning industry. Several of the people she interviewed
regretted transitioning.
“I said in 2014 … when we focus on
surgery and transition with and about trans people, it objectifies
trans people and that is fundamentally dehumanizing,” said Cox in a
video released on Instagram. “I do not believe that has changed in
2021. What I witnessed in the 60 Minutes segment is that.”
“It's about our existence, about
whether we get to exist in [a] public space as our authentic selves,”
she
said. “Seeing debates about that, the both sides thing. … All
of this conversation is fundamentally dehumanizing. [It's]
medicalizing trans existence and pathologizing trans existence when
you talk about us merely in the context of healthcare.”
Stahl defended her report in a 60
Minutes Overtime segment.
“This week on 60 Minutes, we
reported on the healthcare challenges facing the transgender
community. And we introduced some people who are called
detransitioners, these are people who are choosing to reverse the
process. And their point is that they were not getting proper
healthcare. That was their point. That's the point we wanted to
emphasize – that these were young people who were not getting
proper healthcare advice. After everything. After all our
conversations, we still feel that that's something important to put
out there.”
Dr. Marci Bowers, a world-renowned
gender reassignment specialist who transitioned in the 90s and the
subject of the documentary Sex Change Hospital, criticized the
proliferation of gender clinics, saying that the standards they use
might not be as high as her own.
In the original report, Stahl spoke to
a young man who had his testicles removed three months after going on
hormone treatments when the current guidelines call for continuous
use for one year. Another woman said that she began transitioning
after only “a few” sessions with a therapist.