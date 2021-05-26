Actor Elliot Page on Monday shared a
shirtless poolside photo of himself on social media.
The Oscar-nominated star captioned the
photo, “Trans bb's first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful”
The post went viral, accumulating more
than 1 million likes in less than two hours.
Miley Cyrus and Ilana Glazer were among
the celebrities who shared their support.
“Hot,” Cyrus commented.
Glazer (Broad City) added: “look
a dat handsome boi.”
In a December Instagram post, Page
announced that he is transgender.
In subsequent interviews, Page has said
that he's always “felt like a boy.”
“For a long time I could not even
look at a photo of myself,” he told TIME.
Speaking with Oprah Winfrey, Page, 34,
said that his gender dysphoria took a toll on his mental health.
(Related: Elliot
Page discusses panic attacks over gender dysphoria.)
Page currently stars in Netflix's The
Umbrella Academy.