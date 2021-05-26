Actor Elliot Page on Monday shared a shirtless poolside photo of himself on social media.

The Oscar-nominated star captioned the photo, “Trans bb's first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful”

The post went viral, accumulating more than 1 million likes in less than two hours.

Miley Cyrus and Ilana Glazer were among the celebrities who shared their support.

“Hot,” Cyrus commented.

Glazer (Broad City) added: “look a dat handsome boi.”

In a December Instagram post, Page announced that he is transgender.

In subsequent interviews, Page has said that he's always “felt like a boy.”

“For a long time I could not even look at a photo of myself,” he told TIME.

Speaking with Oprah Winfrey, Page, 34, said that his gender dysphoria took a toll on his mental health.

Page currently stars in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.