NYC Pride has announced its Grand
Marshals slated to lead the NYC Pride March on Sunday, June 27.
Leading this year's celebration will be
Wilson Cruz, Ceyenne Doroshow, Menaka Guruswamy, Arundhati Katju, Dr.
Demetre Daskalakis and Aaron Rose Philip.
Cruz is best known for playing Dr. Hugh
Culber on Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery. Cruz played gay
teenager Rickie Vasquez on the ABC teen drama My So-Called Life
in the mid-90s. The series is currently streaming on Hulu.
Ceyenne Doroshow, the founder and
executive director of GLITS, is a public figure in the trans and sex
worker rights' movements.
Menaka Guruswamy and Arundhati Katju
worked on the case that struck down India's 157-year-old sodomy law.
TIME magazine included Katju and Guruswamy in its 100 Most
Influential People of the Year (2019).
Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, the director of
the CDC's Division of HIV/AIDS Prevention, is an internationally
recognized expert in HIV prevention.
Aaron Rose Philip is an
Antiguan-American model who in 2018 became the first black,
transgender, and physically disabled model to be represented by a
major modeling agency.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus
pandemic, NYC Pride's march will be mostly virtual.
