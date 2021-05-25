Showtime's The L Word: Generation Q season two will have a summer premiere.

According to lesbian blog Autostraddle, an “inside source” has confirmed that season two of the series will premiere on August 8. Other sources, including L Word blog L Word Online, are also reporting an August 8 premiere date. However, no official announcement has been made.

In December, Deadline reported that out actress Rosie O'Donnell would play a “brash yet kindhearted public defender” in the new season. The show will also welcome Donald Faison and Griffin Dunne.

Generation Q is Showtime's sequel to its groundbreaking drama about a group of lesbians living in Los Angeles. The L Word ran for six seasons (2004-2009) on Showtime.

The new series includes characters from the original series and new characters. Reprising their original roles are Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey.

The show's 8-episode first season premiered in late 2019.