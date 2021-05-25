Showtime's The L Word: Generation Q
season two will have a summer premiere.
According to lesbian blog Autostraddle,
an “inside source” has confirmed that season two of the series
will premiere on August 8. Other sources, including L Word
blog L Word Online, are also reporting an August 8 premiere
date. However, no official announcement has been made.
In December, Deadline reported
that out actress Rosie O'Donnell would play a “brash yet
kindhearted public defender” in the new season. The show will also
welcome Donald Faison and Griffin Dunne.
Generation Q is Showtime's
sequel to its groundbreaking drama about a group of lesbians living
in Los Angeles. The L Word ran for six seasons (2004-2009) on
Showtime.
The new series includes characters from
the original series and new characters. Reprising their original
roles are Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey.
The show's 8-episode first season
premiered in late 2019.