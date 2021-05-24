Rick Santorum has lost his position as a senior political commentator at CNN.

While he is best known for his anti-LGBT language, Santorum was fired over racist remarks.

“We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here,” Santorum told the crowd at a Young America's Foundation event. “I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly, there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”

During an appearance on CNN's Cuomo Prime Time, Santorum explained that his remarks were taken “out of context” and refused to back down or apologize.

According to HuffPost, the appearance convinced executives to terminate Santorum.

“I think after that appearance, it was pretty clear we couldn't use him again,” HuffPost quoted a CNN executive which it did not name.

Santorum twice ran as a Republican for the White House. His 2012 campaign became notorious for its opposition to LGBT rights, especially marriage equality.

During that campaign, Santorum routinely criticized LGBT rights, including calling the repeal of “Don't Ask, Don't Tell” a “tragic social experiment,” blaming a cratered economy on marriage equality, and calling for celibacy from gays and lesbians.

Santorum is most likely best known for his 2003 remarks comparing gay unions to “man on dog.”