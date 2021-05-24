Roughly two years after coming out gay, singer-songwriter Lil Nas X says critics are right that he's pushing an agenda.

Lil Nas X has released two singles from his upcoming first studio album, titled Montero. In the video for the album's title track, Lil Nas X gives Satan a lap dance. In “Sun Goes Down,” Lil Nas X talks about how he struggled with his sexuality in high school. He performed both songs during his May 22 Saturday Night Live debut, which Vice's i-D blog described as “gay af.”

Lil Nas X was one of six black gay men to be recognized at the Native Son Awards.

In his virtual acceptance speech, Lil Nas X said that he was pushing an agenda.

"Thank you Native Son for this amazing honor," Lil Nas X said. "I wrote a message for you guys and here it is. Your commitment to amplifying and celebrating black queer men is vital to our community and I'm humbled to be among this year's honorees. When I came out two years ago, it was one of the scariest moments of my life. I was afraid because I knew the world was watching and all I ever saw for boys like me was judgment and ridicule. But, it was because the world was watching that I knew I had to stand in my truth.”

"Far too many of our youth are struggling to find acceptance, " he continued. "We are taught to hate ourselves for who we are, and we are punished for living openly and proudly. I made the decision to be myself and open doors for the rest of my life. Some people say I'm pushing an agenda and I am – It's called liberation. There's no roadmap when you're the first to break a barrier, and I hope that one day it's no longer groundbreaking for queer artists to find mainstream success or win major awards. Until that day comes, there is work to do and I will continue to do my part."

In addition to thanking his friends, family, and fans, Lil Nas X thanked his “haters.”

Native Son also honored Steven Canals, co-creator of Pose; Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC); Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation; Jonathan Capehart, host of The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart on MSNBC; and Bill Carson, chairman of Otsuka Pharmaceuticals.