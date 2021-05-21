Streaming service Hulu has released the first trailer for its upcoming second season of Love, Victor.

The gay teen rom-com returns for its second season on June 11.

Love, Victor is inspired by and set in the same world as the 2018 gay coming-of-age film Love, Simon.

The half-hour series centers on Victor (played by Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School, as he adjusts to a new city and struggles with his sexual orientation.

In season two, Victor is out of the closet as he enters his junior year at Creekwood High.

The trailer also shows Victor navigating his first gay romance with Benji (George Sear) and the fallout from breaking up with his ex-girlfriend Mia (Rachel Hilson). Another storyline is Victor's family struggling with his coming out.

Rounding out the cast are Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, and Ana Ortiz.

Love, Victor was originally scheduled to air on Disney's streaming platform, Disney+, but was moved to Hulu, which is controlled by Disney. Co-showrunner Brian Tanen recently said that the move was a “gigantic win” for the show.

“For me, it’s a gigantic win that we are on Hulu moving forward. It opens our ability to tell more adult stories,” Tanen told TVLine. “We’d love to tell sexier stories. That’s going to be so much more exciting on a network like Hulu, which, since they’ve adopted us, have been so supportive of the show and incredible partners.”