Streaming service Hulu has released the
first trailer for its upcoming second season of Love, Victor.
The gay teen rom-com returns for its
second season on June 11.
Love, Victor is inspired by and
set in the same world as the 2018 gay coming-of-age film Love,
Simon.
The half-hour series centers on Victor
(played by Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School,
as he adjusts to a new city and struggles with his sexual
orientation.
In season two, Victor is out of the
closet as he enters his junior year at Creekwood High.
The trailer also shows Victor
navigating his first gay romance with Benji (George Sear) and the
fallout from breaking up with his ex-girlfriend Mia (Rachel Hilson).
Another storyline is Victor's family struggling with his coming out.
Rounding out the cast are Anthony
Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez,
James Martinez, and Ana Ortiz.
Love, Victor was originally
scheduled to air on Disney's streaming platform, Disney+, but was
moved to Hulu, which is controlled by Disney. Co-showrunner Brian
Tanen recently said that the move was a “gigantic win” for the
show.
“For me, it’s a gigantic win that
we are on Hulu moving forward. It opens our ability to tell more
adult stories,” Tanen
told TVLine.
“We’d love to tell sexier stories. That’s going to be so much
more exciting on a network like Hulu, which, since they’ve adopted
us, have been so supportive of the show and incredible partners.”