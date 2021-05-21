Out actor Sara Ramirez has joined the cast of the Sex and the City reboot.

Ramirez will play the franchise's first non-binary character when HBO Max's And Just Like That... premieres in the fall or early next year.

Ramirez, who came out as bisexual in 2016 and as non-binary last year, is best known for playing Dr. Callie Torres on ABC's Grey's Anatomy for 11 seasons, making Torres the longest-running LGBT character in US television history.

Sex and the City creator Michael Patrick King called Ramirez a “one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama” in an HBO Max press release confirming the news.

“Everyone at And Just Like That... is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramirez has joined the Sex and the City family,” King said. “We feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show.”

Ramirez will play stand-up comedian Che on the show.

HBO Max has said that the limited series will consist of 10 episodes.