Out actor Sara Ramirez has joined the
cast of the Sex and the City reboot.
Ramirez will play the franchise's first
non-binary character when HBO Max's And Just Like That...
premieres in the fall or early next year.
Ramirez, who came out as bisexual in
2016 and as non-binary last year, is best known for playing Dr.
Callie Torres on ABC's Grey's Anatomy for 11 seasons, making
Torres the longest-running LGBT character in US television history.
Sex and the City creator Michael
Patrick King called Ramirez a “one-of-a-kind talent, equally at
home with comedy and drama” in an HBO Max press release confirming
the news.
“Everyone at And Just Like That...
is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara
Ramirez has joined the Sex and the City family,” King said.
“We feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the
show.”
Ramirez will play stand-up comedian Che
on the show.
HBO Max has said that the limited
series will consist of 10 episodes.