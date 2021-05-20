Singer Demi Lovato came out as non-binary in a video released on social media on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Lovato released the video on Twitter and Instagram.

In the video, Lovato, who earlier this year came out as pansexual, said that they will use “they/them” pronouns.

“I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you,” Lovato said. “Over the past year and half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And though this work I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary.”

The former Disney star continued: “With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to 'they/them.' I feel this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.”

In a tweet, Lovato said that they made the decision to come out publicly to help those who are struggling with their gender.

“I'm doing this for those out there that haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones,” they wrote. “Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way xox.”