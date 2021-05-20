Singer Demi Lovato came out as
non-binary in a video released on social media on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old Lovato released the
video on Twitter and Instagram.
In the video, Lovato, who earlier this
year came out as pansexual, said that they will use “they/them”
pronouns.
“I want to take this moment to share
something very personal with you,” Lovato said. “Over the past
year and half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work.
And though this work I've had the revelation that I identify as
non-binary.”
The former Disney star continued: “With
that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to 'they/them.' I
feel this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression
and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both
know I am and still am discovering.”
In a tweet, Lovato said that they made
the decision to come out publicly to help those who are struggling
with their gender.
“I'm doing this for those out there
that haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved
ones,” they wrote. “Please keep living in your truths & know
I am sending so much love your way xox.”