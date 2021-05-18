The National Collegiate Athletic
Association (NCAA) on Sunday announced a series of softball
championship events, several of which will take place in states with
recently approved transgender sports bans.
According to the AP, host schools will
include the University of Alabama, the University of Arkansas, and
the University of Tennessee.
Republican governors in all three
states have signed bills that prohibit the participation of
transgender women and girls in sports consistent with their gender
identity.
The announcement comes after the NCAA
declared its opposition to such laws and warned it would only hold
championships in states where they can guarantee their athletes will
be “safe, healthy, and free from discrimination.”
States with similar bans include
Mississippi, West Virginia, Montana, South Dakota, and Idaho. Florida
is widely expected to follow suit.
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, said that the NCAA is
“violating their own policy.”
“The NCAA should be ashamed of
themselves for violating their own policy by choosing to hold
championships in states that are not healthy, safe, or free from
discrimination for their athletes,” said HRC President Alphonso
David. “It also undermines their commitment to transgender
participation in NCAA events, for which they have had an inclusive
policy for years. While we have remained hopeful about the NCAA
stepping up to the plate and taking action like they have done in the
past, they are willfully ignoring that commitment this time, despite
repeated attempts by the Human Rights Campaign and others to
communicate the harsh and harmful negative impacts of this
legislation, which is not just pending but enacted into law in seven
states, with South Dakota also creating two Executive Orders to
similar discriminatory affect. Their words will not stop
discrimination, only actions to deliver real consequences to states
that dare to discriminate. The NCAA must face scrutiny and public
pressure to do the right thing.”
In response to passage of North
Carolina's House Bill 2, which restricted bathroom use by transgender
people, in 2016, the NCAA removed basketball tournament games from
the state. Pressure from the NCAA and other corporations pushed
lawmakers to eventually repeal HB2.
In a joint statement, Athlete Ally and
GLAAD called on the NCAA to reverse its decision.
“We call on the NCAA to reverse this
decision and support the right of all student-athletes – including
transgender student-athletes – to be safe, healthy and free of
discrimination while participating in NCAA events,” the groups
said.