Out actor-singer Janelle Monáe has joined the cast of Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel.

Daniel Craig will reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc in the upcoming film for Netflix.

Also joining the cast are Edward Norton (Fight Club) and professional wrestler turned actor Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy).

Johnson will write and direct the murder mystery.

Netflix bought the rights to Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3 in March for a reported $468 million.

The original 2019 film starred Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Ana de Armas, and the late Christopher Plummer.

Monáe has received praise for her performances in Hidden Figures and Moonlight, which won the best picture Oscar. She also stars in the second season of Amazon's Homecoming.