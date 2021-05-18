Out actor-singer Janelle Monáe
has joined the cast of Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel.
Daniel Craig will reprise his role as
detective Benoit Blanc in the upcoming film for Netflix.
Also joining the cast are Edward Norton
(Fight Club) and professional wrestler turned actor Dave
Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy).
Johnson will write and direct the
murder mystery.
Netflix bought the rights to Knives
Out 2 and Knives Out 3 in March for a reported $468
million.
The original 2019 film starred Jamie
Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Ana de Armas, and the late
Christopher Plummer.
Monáe
has received praise for her performances in Hidden Figures and
Moonlight, which won the best picture Oscar. She also stars in
the second season of Amazon's Homecoming.