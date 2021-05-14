NBCUniversal on Thursday announced Steve Kornacki had signed a four-year multimillion-dollar deal with the broadcaster.

Kornacki, who is gay, gained national attention as he enthusiastically tabulated voting returns from the 2020 presidential election for MSNBC, which is owned by NBCUniversal, earning him the nickname “chartthrob.”

According to The Hill, Kornacki will expand into areas beyond politics, such as hosting a game show and covering sports, including this year's Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, as well as regional sports and next year's Super Bowl.

Kornacki, who routinely wears khaki pants, is credited with boosting sales of the pants for Gap.

People magazine included Kornacki, 41, in its roundup of the Sexiest Men of 2020.