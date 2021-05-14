NBCUniversal on Thursday announced
Steve Kornacki had signed a four-year multimillion-dollar deal with
the broadcaster.
Kornacki, who is gay, gained national
attention as he enthusiastically tabulated voting returns from the
2020 presidential election for MSNBC, which is owned by NBCUniversal,
earning him the nickname “chartthrob.”
According to The Hill, Kornacki
will expand into areas beyond politics, such as hosting a game show
and covering sports, including this year's Tokyo Olympics and the
2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, as well as regional sports and next
year's Super Bowl.
Kornacki, who routinely wears khaki
pants, is credited with boosting sales of the pants for Gap.
People magazine included
Kornacki, 41, in its roundup of the Sexiest Men of 2020.