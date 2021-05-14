Out actors Zachary Quinto and Billy
Porter will voice a gay couple raising a 14-year-old activist in the
Disney+ reboot of the revival of the animated sitcom The Proud
Family.
Quinto (Star Trek) will voice
Barry, while Porter (Pose) will voice Randall, the adoptive
parents of Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins (who will be voiced by Keke
Palmer).
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
will premiere in 2022.
EJ Johnson (Rich Kids of Beverly
Hills) will replace Phil LaMarr as the voice of Michael Collins,
the flamboyant son of the school coach who is bullied by his
classmates.
The original series, which ran for two
seasons on the Disney Channel, centered on Penny Proud, a 14-year-old
African-American girl who is usually embarrassed by her father. In
The Proud Family Movie, which served as the show's finale,
Penny turned 16. Penny Proud is voice by Kyla Pratt.
The original series and the movie are
available to stream on Disney+.