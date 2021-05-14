Out actors Zachary Quinto and Billy Porter will voice a gay couple raising a 14-year-old activist in the Disney+ reboot of the revival of the animated sitcom The Proud Family.

Quinto (Star Trek) will voice Barry, while Porter (Pose) will voice Randall, the adoptive parents of Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins (who will be voiced by Keke Palmer).

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will premiere in 2022.

EJ Johnson (Rich Kids of Beverly Hills) will replace Phil LaMarr as the voice of Michael Collins, the flamboyant son of the school coach who is bullied by his classmates.

The original series, which ran for two seasons on the Disney Channel, centered on Penny Proud, a 14-year-old African-American girl who is usually embarrassed by her father. In The Proud Family Movie, which served as the show's finale, Penny turned 16. Penny Proud is voice by Kyla Pratt.

The original series and the movie are available to stream on Disney+.