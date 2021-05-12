Out soccer star Megan Rapinoe has
criticized reality television star Caitlyn Jenner's run for
California governor.
Jenner, a Republican, in April
announced her bid to replace Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, in a
likely recall election later this year.
During a wide-ranging interview with
Fubo Sports, Rapinoe criticized Jenner's bid, effectively
saying she was unqualified to be governor.
“You were an exceptional athlete,”
Rapinoe
said of Jenner. “You're not an exceptional politician.”
Soon after her announcement, TMZ asked
Jenner, who is transgender, her thoughts on Republican efforts to
prohibit transgender girls from playing sports.
“This is a question of fairness,”
Jenner said. “That's why I oppose biological boys who are trans
competing in girls sports in school. It just isn't fair. And we have
to protect girls' sports in our school.”
During an interview with Fox News,
Jenner reiterated her support for such bans.
According to a poll released Tuesday,
Jenner's campaign is off to a slow start with only six percent of
registered voters saying they support her campaign.