Out soccer star Megan Rapinoe has criticized reality television star Caitlyn Jenner's run for California governor.

Jenner, a Republican, in April announced her bid to replace Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, in a likely recall election later this year.

During a wide-ranging interview with Fubo Sports, Rapinoe criticized Jenner's bid, effectively saying she was unqualified to be governor.

“You were an exceptional athlete,” Rapinoe said of Jenner. “You're not an exceptional politician.”

Soon after her announcement, TMZ asked Jenner, who is transgender, her thoughts on Republican efforts to prohibit transgender girls from playing sports.

“This is a question of fairness,” Jenner said. “That's why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls sports in school. It just isn't fair. And we have to protect girls' sports in our school.”

During an interview with Fox News, Jenner reiterated her support for such bans.

According to a poll released Tuesday, Jenner's campaign is off to a slow start with only six percent of registered voters saying they support her campaign.