In a recent interview, actor Joshua
Bassett called British singer-actor Harry Styles hot.
Bassett, who plays Ricky Bowen on
Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,
discussed his admiration for Styles during an interview with Clevver
News.
"He's a very classy man, and he's
very well rounded,” Bassett
said. “He kind of does it all – like acting, singing, fashion
– and I think that he's just a nice guy who doesn't say too much,
but when he talks it matters. He's just cool. Like, he's cool. Who
doesn't think Harry Styles is cool?"
"Also, he's hot," Bassett
said, then added after a pause: “I guess this is also my coming out
video.”
(Related: Harry
Styles to play gay in My
Policeman.)
On Tuesday, Bassett, 20, released a
statement on Twitter about his sexuality, saying only that, “It's
ok to still be figuring out who you are.”
“My entire life people have told me
my sexuality,” Bassett said.
“Love who you love shamelessly. It's
ok to still be figuring out who you are. Life's too short to let
ignorance and hatred win. I choose love,” he said.