In a recent interview, actor Joshua Bassett called British singer-actor Harry Styles hot.

Bassett, who plays Ricky Bowen on Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, discussed his admiration for Styles during an interview with Clevver News.

"He's a very classy man, and he's very well rounded,” Bassett said. “He kind of does it all – like acting, singing, fashion – and I think that he's just a nice guy who doesn't say too much, but when he talks it matters. He's just cool. Like, he's cool. Who doesn't think Harry Styles is cool?"

"Also, he's hot," Bassett said, then added after a pause: “I guess this is also my coming out video.”

(Related: Harry Styles to play gay in My Policeman.)

On Tuesday, Bassett, 20, released a statement on Twitter about his sexuality, saying only that, “It's ok to still be figuring out who you are.”

“My entire life people have told me my sexuality,” Bassett said.

“Love who you love shamelessly. It's ok to still be figuring out who you are. Life's too short to let ignorance and hatred win. I choose love,” he said.