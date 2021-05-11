Actress Samira Wiley on Sunday,
Mother's Day, announced that she and her wife, Lauren Morelli, are
new moms.
The Emmy-winning Wiley announced the
birth of her daughter on Instagram.
“Happy 1st Mother's Day to
my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost
3 days gave birth to our first child – our gorgeous daughter,
George,” she captioned a photo of the couple holding their
daughter's hands.
“Welcome to the world, babygirl. We
love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st
Mother's Day two ladies could ask for,” she
wrote.
“We are so happy, so grateful, and so
tired,” Morelli, a writer, said on her own account. “George
Elizabeth, 4.11.21.”
The women met on the set of Netflix's
Orange is the New Black and married in 2017.
Wiley currently appears on Hulu's The
Handmaid's Tale.