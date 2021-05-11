Actress Samira Wiley on Sunday, Mother's Day, announced that she and her wife, Lauren Morelli, are new moms.

The Emmy-winning Wiley announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram.

“Happy 1st Mother's Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child – our gorgeous daughter, George,” she captioned a photo of the couple holding their daughter's hands.

“Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother's Day two ladies could ask for,” she wrote.

“We are so happy, so grateful, and so tired,” Morelli, a writer, said on her own account. “George Elizabeth, 4.11.21.”

The women met on the set of Netflix's Orange is the New Black and married in 2017.

Wiley currently appears on Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.