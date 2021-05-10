Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, a Republican, on Friday signed a bill that prohibits transgender athletes from competing on girls' and women's sports teams.

Lawmakers approved House Bill 112, titled the Save Women's Sports Act, late last month.

The bill states that “sports designated for females, women, or girls may not be open to students of the male sex.”

According to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, more than 200 anti-LGBT bills have been introduced in state legislatures this session, 66 of which target transgender athletes.

“Sports are for everyone,” HRC said in a tweet. “This law is wrong.”

The NCAA, the college athletics regulatory body, has warned that it would only hold championships in locations “free of discrimination.”

Montana is the eighth state with such a ban. Other states include West Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, South Dakota, and Idaho. A federal judge has blocked implementation of Idaho's law. Lawmakers in Florida have approved a similar bill.