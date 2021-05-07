In her first television interview since
announcing her gubernatorial campaign, reality television star
Caitlyn Jenner reiterated that she supports transgender sports bans
and wants to be a role model for transgender girls.
Late last month, Jenner, a Republican,
announced her bid to replace Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, in a
likely recall election later this year.
Jenner, who came out as transgender in
2015, told TMZ last week that she supports laws that prohibit
transgender athletes from competing on girls' and women's sports
teams, saying it “just isn't fair” and “we have to protect
girls' sports in our school.”
Speaking with Fox News' Sean
Hannity from a hanger in Malibu, Jenner reiterated her position.
“I stick with the statements that I
made [on transgender sports bans],” Jenner said. “I think we have
to make sure that the integrity of girls' sports is there. I think
that's extremely important. … There's more to it than that and I
think in the future I will explain more of that.”
“But for me as a trans woman, I think
role models are extremely important for young people. Trans issues
people struggle with big time. Our suicide rate is nine times higher
than the general public. And for me to be a role model for them, to
be out there. I am running for governor of the state of California.
Who would have ever thunk that? … I want to be a role model and a
leader,” she said.
Jenner also commented on President Joe
Biden and former President Donald Trump, saying that there were “some
good things” that Trump did.
“What I liked about Donald Trump is
he was a disruptor, you know,” she said. “He came in and shook
the system up, okay. A lot of people didn’t like that in
Washington, D.C., but he came in and shook the system up. I think he
did some things that I agree with, some things I didn’t agree with
on trans issues, LGBT issues. I was more hopeful at the beginning.
And – but there were some good things he did.”
“I don’t think I’ve agreed with
anything,” she said when asked about Biden. “I don’t think,
since he’s been in there, he has done anything for the American
worker, maybe other ones…It is a 180-degree turn in our country,
going the other direction, and it scares me.”
In her first campaign ad, Jenner
promised to be the “compassionate disruptor” California needs.