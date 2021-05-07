In her first television interview since announcing her gubernatorial campaign, reality television star Caitlyn Jenner reiterated that she supports transgender sports bans and wants to be a role model for transgender girls.

Late last month, Jenner, a Republican, announced her bid to replace Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, in a likely recall election later this year.

Jenner, who came out as transgender in 2015, told TMZ last week that she supports laws that prohibit transgender athletes from competing on girls' and women's sports teams, saying it “just isn't fair” and “we have to protect girls' sports in our school.”

Speaking with Fox News' Sean Hannity from a hanger in Malibu, Jenner reiterated her position.

“I stick with the statements that I made [on transgender sports bans],” Jenner said. “I think we have to make sure that the integrity of girls' sports is there. I think that's extremely important. … There's more to it than that and I think in the future I will explain more of that.”

“But for me as a trans woman, I think role models are extremely important for young people. Trans issues people struggle with big time. Our suicide rate is nine times higher than the general public. And for me to be a role model for them, to be out there. I am running for governor of the state of California. Who would have ever thunk that? … I want to be a role model and a leader,” she said.

Jenner also commented on President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, saying that there were “some good things” that Trump did.

“What I liked about Donald Trump is he was a disruptor, you know,” she said. “He came in and shook the system up, okay. A lot of people didn’t like that in Washington, D.C., but he came in and shook the system up. I think he did some things that I agree with, some things I didn’t agree with on trans issues, LGBT issues. I was more hopeful at the beginning. And – but there were some good things he did.”

“I don’t think I’ve agreed with anything,” she said when asked about Biden. “I don’t think, since he’s been in there, he has done anything for the American worker, maybe other ones…It is a 180-degree turn in our country, going the other direction, and it scares me.”

In her first campaign ad, Jenner promised to be the “compassionate disruptor” California needs.