A measure honoring country music star TJ Osborne for coming out as gay was blocked by Republicans in the Tennessee House of Representatives.

The resolution (SJR 609) recognizes Osborne, who came out in February, as the “first and currently only openly gay artist signed to a major country music label” and describes him as “a trailblazer and a symbol of hope for those country music artists and fans alike who may have felt ostracized from a genre they hold dear.”

After its unanimous passing in the Senate, Representative Jeremy Faison, chair of the House Republican Caucus, blocked the measure, saying that it “wasn't heard in committee.” According to the Tennessee Holler, the resolution was sent to a committee “that has closed for the year.”

The Brothers Osborne – TJ and brother John – tweeted at Faison, suggesting they would like to meet him in person.

“We've lived in this state for over half of our lives,” they said. “@JeremyFaison4TN honored Ben Shapiro who doesn't even live here. Jeremy, let's have lunch one day. On us. Would really like to know more about you as a person.”

Country music star Kacey Musgraves said that she was “massively disappointed in TN House Republicans for blocking my friend @TJOsborne for being honored because HE'S GAY!?”

The legislation was introduced by Senator Raumesh Akbari, a Democrat.