A measure honoring country music star
TJ Osborne for coming out as gay was blocked by Republicans in the
Tennessee House of Representatives.
The resolution (SJR 609) recognizes
Osborne, who came out in February, as the “first and currently only
openly gay artist signed to a major country music label” and
describes him as “a trailblazer and a symbol of hope for those
country music artists and fans alike who may have felt ostracized
from a genre they hold dear.”
After its unanimous passing in the
Senate, Representative Jeremy Faison, chair of the House Republican
Caucus, blocked the measure, saying that it “wasn't heard in
committee.” According to the Tennessee Holler, the
resolution was sent to a committee “that has closed for the year.”
The Brothers Osborne – TJ and brother
John – tweeted at Faison, suggesting they would like to meet him in
person.
“We've lived in this state for over
half of our lives,” they said. “@JeremyFaison4TN honored Ben
Shapiro who doesn't even live here. Jeremy, let's have lunch one day.
On us. Would really like to know more about you as a person.”
Country music star Kacey Musgraves said
that she was “massively disappointed in TN House Republicans for
blocking my friend @TJOsborne for being honored because HE'S GAY!?”
The legislation was introduced by
Senator Raumesh Akbari, a Democrat.