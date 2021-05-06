Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye's
grooming expert, this week shared the news that their husband Mark
Peacock had secured a Green Card.
“Yay he's staying @marklondon,” Van
Ness captioned a photo of the couple in front of a US Citizenship and
Immigration Services building. “Today as a queer person who
wouldn't have been able to marry the person they love just 6 years
ago, our rights can't be taken for granted! So happy to have this
process in our rearview. Green Card YAS!”
In a comment, Peacock wrote “Love my
babe.”
Tan France, the show's fashion guy,
added: “YAY! Such wonderful news that he now has a green card!!”
In February, Van Ness, who came out as
non-binary in 2019, announced that the couple had married in 2020.
They said they began dating in London while on a comedy tour.