Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye's grooming expert, this week shared the news that their husband Mark Peacock had secured a Green Card.

“Yay he's staying @marklondon,” Van Ness captioned a photo of the couple in front of a US Citizenship and Immigration Services building. “Today as a queer person who wouldn't have been able to marry the person they love just 6 years ago, our rights can't be taken for granted! So happy to have this process in our rearview. Green Card YAS!”

In a comment, Peacock wrote “Love my babe.”

Tan France, the show's fashion guy, added: “YAY! Such wonderful news that he now has a green card!!”

(Related: Queer Eye's Tan France calls critics of his surrogacy announcement “bitter.”)

In February, Van Ness, who came out as non-binary in 2019, announced that the couple had married in 2020. They said they began dating in London while on a comedy tour.