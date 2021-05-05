In her first campaign ad to replace California Governor Gavin Newsom, Caitlyn Jenner promises she'll be the “compassionate disruptor” the state needs.

Late last month, Jenner, a Republican, announced her bid to replace Newsom, a Democrat, in a likely recall election later this year.

In the 3-minute video released Tuesday on Twitter, Jenner blames Democrats for destroying the California dream.

“California was once the envy of the world,” Jenner says in the ad. “We had what everyone else wanted. The American dream grew up here.”

“Yet career politicians and their policies have destroyed that dream,” Jenner says over images of Newsom, homeless people, and bags of syringes.

“The government is now involved in every part of our lives. They've taken our money, our jobs, and our freedom.”

“California needs a disruptor. A compassionate disruptor,” Jenner says, adding that it's time for the state to reopen from COVID lockdowns.

The video comes just days after the television reality star said that she supports laws that prohibit transgender athletes from competing on girls' and women's sports teams.

Jenner, who came out transgender in 2015, won gold competing at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal.

On Wednesday, Jenner will appear on Fox News for her first big television appearance since she announced her gubernatorial campaign. Taking place in Malibu, the interview will be hosted by Sean Hannity.