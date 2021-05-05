In her first campaign ad to replace
California Governor Gavin Newsom, Caitlyn Jenner promises she'll be
the “compassionate disruptor” the state needs.
Late last month, Jenner, a Republican,
announced her bid to replace Newsom, a Democrat, in a likely recall
election later this year.
In the 3-minute video released Tuesday
on Twitter, Jenner blames Democrats for destroying the California
dream.
“California was once the envy of the
world,” Jenner says in the ad. “We had what everyone else wanted.
The American dream grew up here.”
“Yet career politicians and their
policies have destroyed that dream,” Jenner says over images of
Newsom, homeless people, and bags of syringes.
“The government is now involved in
every part of our lives. They've taken our money, our jobs, and our
freedom.”
“California needs a disruptor. A
compassionate disruptor,” Jenner says, adding that it's time for
the state to reopen from COVID lockdowns.
The video comes just days after the
television reality star said that she supports laws that prohibit
transgender athletes from competing on girls' and women's sports
teams.
Jenner, who came out transgender in
2015, won gold competing at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal.
On Wednesday, Jenner will appear on Fox
News for her first big television appearance since she announced her
gubernatorial campaign. Taking place in Malibu, the interview will be
hosted by Sean Hannity.