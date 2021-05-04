Netflix on Monday released the first trailer for its upcoming limited series Halston, which begins streaming on May 14.

The series stars Ewan McGregor as gay fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick.

Halston rocketed to fame after he designed the pillbox hat that Jacqueline Kennedy wore to her husband's 1961 presidential inauguration. Celebrity clients included Anjelica Huston, Lauren Bacall, Margaux Hemingway, Elizabeth Taylor, Bianca Jagger, and Liza Minnelli.

Rounding out the cast are Bill Pullman (David Mahoney), Rebecca Dayan (Elsa Peretti), David Pittu (Joe Eula), Krysta Rodriguez (Liza Minnelli), Kelly Bishop (Eleanor Lambert), Gian Franco Rodriguez (Victor Hugo), Rory Culkin (Joel Schumacher), Sullivan Jones (Ed Austin), and Vera Farmiga (Adele).

The 5-episode series follows Halston as he “leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire” until a “hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset … the name Halston itself.”

Ryan Murphy, who co-wrote and served as an executive producer on the series, added in a recent interview that Halston was unable to recover after the end of a 10-year-relationship with Venezuelan-born artist Victor Hugo. The split turned Halston into an “out-of-control personality.”

The series ends in 1990 as Halston dies from complications related to AIDS at the age of 57.