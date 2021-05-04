Netflix on Monday released the first
trailer for its upcoming limited series Halston, which begins
streaming on May 14.
The series stars Ewan McGregor as gay
fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick.
Halston rocketed to fame after he
designed the pillbox hat that Jacqueline Kennedy wore to her
husband's 1961 presidential inauguration. Celebrity clients included
Anjelica Huston, Lauren Bacall, Margaux Hemingway, Elizabeth Taylor,
Bianca Jagger, and Liza Minnelli.
Rounding out the cast are Bill Pullman
(David Mahoney), Rebecca Dayan (Elsa Peretti), David Pittu (Joe
Eula), Krysta Rodriguez (Liza Minnelli), Kelly Bishop (Eleanor
Lambert), Gian Franco Rodriguez (Victor Hugo), Rory Culkin (Joel
Schumacher), Sullivan Jones (Ed Austin), and Vera Farmiga (Adele).
The 5-episode series follows Halston as
he “leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion
empire” until a “hostile takeover forces him to battle for
control of his most precious asset … the name Halston itself.”
Ryan Murphy, who co-wrote and served as
an executive producer on the series, added in a recent interview that
Halston was unable to recover after the end of a 10-year-relationship
with Venezuelan-born artist Victor Hugo. The split turned Halston
into an “out-of-control personality.”
The series ends in 1990 as Halston dies
from complications related to AIDS at the age of 57.