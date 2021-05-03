Reality television star and Olympian Caitlyn Jenner said on Saturday that she supports transgender sports bans.

Jenner, 71, was asked about the six bans currently in place in GOP states. (Idaho's ban is currently on hold.)

“So, there's legislation in various states that ban biological boys who are trans from playing girls sports in school,” a TMZ reporter asked Jenner as she approached her car in a parking lot. “What's your opinion on that?”

“This is a question of fairness,” Jenner responded. “That's why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls sports in school. It just isn't fair. And we have to protect girls' sports in our school.”

“But if someone transitions and now identifies as a girl, isn't it de-legitimizing their identity?”

“Have a good day,” Jenner answered as she hopped into her car.

According to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, sixty-six such bills have been introduced this legislative session.

Late last month, Jenner, a Republican, announced her bid to replace California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, in a likely recall election later this year. Newsom has been a vocal supporter of transgender rights.

Jenner, who won gold competing at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, came out as transgender in 2015.