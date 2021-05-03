Reality television star and Olympian
Caitlyn Jenner said on Saturday that she supports transgender sports
bans.
Jenner, 71, was asked about the six
bans currently in place in GOP states. (Idaho's ban is currently on
hold.)
“So, there's legislation in various
states that ban biological boys who are trans from playing girls
sports in school,” a TMZ reporter asked Jenner as she approached
her car in a parking lot. “What's your opinion on that?”
“This is a question of fairness,”
Jenner
responded. “That's why I oppose biological boys who are trans
competing in girls sports in school. It just isn't fair. And we have
to protect girls' sports in our school.”
“But if someone transitions and now
identifies as a girl, isn't it de-legitimizing their identity?”
“Have a good day,” Jenner answered
as she hopped into her car.
According to the Human Rights Campaign
(HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, sixty-six such
bills have been introduced this legislative session.
Late last month, Jenner, a Republican,
announced her bid to replace California Governor Gavin Newsom, a
Democrat, in a likely recall election later this year. Newsom has
been a vocal supporter of transgender rights.
Jenner, who won gold competing at the
1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, came out as transgender in 2015.