Cher, Sally Field, and George Takei are among the celebrities mourning the death of actress and LGBT ally Olympia Dukakis.

Dukakis' death was made public on Saturday. She was 89.

“Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing Academy Award Winning Actress,” Cher wrote on Twitter. “Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck, & Even Though Her Part was That Of a Suffering Wife, We [laughed] ALL The Time.”

“She Would Tell Me How MUCH She Loved Louis, Her Handsome Talented Husband. I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago. Rip Dear One,” she said.

Sally Field starred opposite Dukakis in Steel Magnolias.

“What can I say but I loved her?” Field tweeted. “Everyone loved her. She was a gift..unique and talented and one of a kind. Rest in peace my friend Olympia.”

In promoting Olympia, a documentary film about her career released in the United States in 2020, Dukakis, who played a transgender character in the Tales of the City series, said that she's had a “mutual love affair” with the LGBT community.

“It’s been a mutual love affair,” she told Instinct magazine. “One of my best friends was gay. He died during the early AIDS epidemic and that left me angry. I couldn’t understand how the world we lived in would turn a blind eye to people’s suffering. When they offered me the part of Anna Madrigal in Tales of the City, and I saw the humanity and complexity that Armistead Maupin gave this character, I knew I wanted to do it. I had no idea it was going to touch so many people, but I knew that it was a once in a lifetime opportunity because these kinds of projects don’t come often.”

When asked, “What message do you have for the LGBTQ community?” Dukakis answered: “Stand in your truth. Never let anyone intimidate you. Continue the work to move the conversation forward, especially now with the assault on the trans community. It’s important to remember that no matter how hard others may try to stop progress, they will never succeed. They might slow it down, but justice always prevails.”

Dukakis' brother, Apollo, who announced her death on Facebook, said that she had been ill for some time but did not reveal the cause of her death.

Out actor George Takei (Star Trek) also remembered Dukakis.

“Olympia Dukakis has departed our company,” he tweeted. “We were Monstruck by her, as she told us great Tales of the City. A true Steel Magnolia within a more common forest. Ah, what a life force, her later years her best. Rest now among the heavens, Olympia.”