West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, a Republican, on Wednesday signed a bill that prohibits transgender athletes from competing on girls' and women's sports teams.

House Bill 3293 bans participation at the elementary, high school, and college level.

Justice had previously signaled he would sign the bill.

“From the standpoint of how I feel about it personally,” he said, “I just can't possibly get through my head that it is the right thing for us at the middle school level or a high school level in our state for me not to support the bill … So, I do support the bill.”

West Virginia is the seventh state with such a ban. Other states include Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, South Dakota, and Idaho. A federal judge has blocked implementation of Idaho's law. Lawmakers in Florida have approved a similar bill.

According to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, more than 200 anti-LGBT bills have been introduced in state legislatures this session, 66 of which target transgender athletes.

“Transgender children are children,” HRC President Alphonso David said in a statement. “They deserve the ability to play organized sports and be part of a team, just like all children. The lawmakers behind HB 3293 can’t name a single example of a transgender child trying to gain an unfair competitive advantage, which underscores that this is nothing more than a politically motivated bill for the sake of discrimination itself.”

“By letting this cruel and discriminatory legislation become law, Gov. Jim Justice is not only hurting the health and safety of transgender children, but also West Virginians who will suffer the consequences of this law – including economic harm, expensive taxpayer-funded legal battles, and a tarnished reputation,” he said.

Last month, the NCAA, the college athletics regulatory body, warned that it would only hold championships in locations “free of discrimination.”