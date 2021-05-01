In his sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, Elliot Page discussed the toll societal expectations took on his mental health before he came out as transgender.

The Oscar-nominated actor came out in an Instagram post on December 1, 2020.

Joining Winfrey for Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation, Page revealed the anguish he suffered during the press tour for Inception.

“There was so much press and so many premieres all around the world and I was wearing dresses and heels to pretty much every single event,” Page said.

Page said he “lost it” after his manager offered him three dresses to wear to a screening of the 2010 film.

“I lost it,” he said. “It was like a cinematic moment. That night, after the premiere at the after-party, I collapsed. That's something that's happened frequently in my life, usually corresponding with a panic attack.”

In his first television interview since coming out, Page said that he was in “pain” attending the Oscars for his acting nomination in the 2008 film Juno.

Page currently stars in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.