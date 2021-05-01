In his sit-down interview with Oprah
Winfrey, Elliot Page discussed the toll societal expectations took on
his mental health before he came out as transgender.
The Oscar-nominated actor came out in
an Instagram post on December 1, 2020.
Joining Winfrey for Apple TV+'s The
Oprah Conversation, Page revealed the anguish he suffered during
the press tour for Inception.
“There was so much press and so many
premieres all around the world and I was wearing dresses and heels to
pretty much every single event,” Page said.
Page said he “lost it” after his
manager offered him three dresses to wear to a screening of the 2010
film.
“I lost it,” he said. “It was
like a cinematic moment. That night, after the premiere at the
after-party, I collapsed. That's something that's happened frequently
in my life, usually corresponding with a panic attack.”
In his first television interview since
coming out, Page said that he was in “pain” attending the Oscars
for his acting nomination in the 2008 film Juno.
Page currently stars in Netflix's The
Umbrella Academy.