Netflix will begin streaming Its limited series Halston on May 14.

The series stars Ewan McGregor as gay fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick. McGregor, 50, also served as an executive producer on the show. The series from Legendary Television has been in development since 2019.

Halston rocketed to fame after he designed the pillbox hat that Jacqueline Kennedy wore to her husband's 1961 presidential inauguration. Celebrity clients included Anjelica Huston, Lauren Bacall, Margaux Hemingway, Elizabeth Taylor, Bianca Jagger, and Liza Minnelli.

In a recent interview with Variety, McGregor responded to comments by out actor Billy Porter (Pose). Porter noted that while gay actors are typecast into flamboyant roles, straight actors win awards for taking on gay roles.

“I hear the discussion and I respect both sides of it,” said McGregor, who has played gay in Velvet Goldmine, I Love You Phillip Morris, and The Pillow Book. "I haven't walked in Billy Porter's shoes. I don't know what it's like to lose out parts when you might feel it's to do with your sexuality. So I can only respect his point of view."

He continued, saying that had the series dealt more with Halston's sexuality, casting a gay actor would have been appropriate. “In this case … I felt like it was just one part of who he was,” McGregor said.

Producer Ryan Murphy, who called McGregor “the only choice” to play Halston, has painted the series as a deep dive into Halston's personal life, telling Vogue that Halston became an “out-of-control personality” after the end of a 10-year-relationship with Venezuelan-born artist Victor Hugo.

“It was interesting when we were researching it because Halston, I think, used drugs and sex as a release from the pressure, from the creation, from the worry of having the lights turned off, and we made sure to dramatize that,” Murphy said. “Many creative people burn out from too much sex, too much drugs or alcohol, too much pressure. So we wanted to be careful to make that part of his creative experience.”

The series ends in 1990 as Halston dies from complications related to AIDS at the age of 57.