In an upcoming interview with Oprah
Winfrey, actor Elliot Page discusses his gender transition.
The Oscar-nominated actor came out as
transgender in an Instagram post on December 1, 2020.
In a clip from the interview, Winfrey
asks Page: “What part of your transition has brought you the most
joy?”
“It's, you know, getting out of the
shower and the towel is around your waist, and you're looking at
yourself in the mirror and you're just like, 'There I am,'” an
emotional Page said.
“And I'm not having the moment where
I'm panicked,” he added. “It's being able to touch my chest and
feel comfortable in my body probably for the first time.”
Page is known for such films as Juno
and Inception and the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy.
The full interview streams April 30 on
Apple TV+.