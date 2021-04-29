In an upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey, actor Elliot Page discusses his gender transition.

The Oscar-nominated actor came out as transgender in an Instagram post on December 1, 2020.

In a clip from the interview, Winfrey asks Page: “What part of your transition has brought you the most joy?”

“It's, you know, getting out of the shower and the towel is around your waist, and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like, 'There I am,'” an emotional Page said.

“And I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked,” he added. “It's being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body probably for the first time.”

Page is known for such films as Juno and Inception and the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy.

The full interview streams April 30 on Apple TV+.